South Florida to see warm, humid conditions as we close out workweek and head into weekend

It's going to be another warm day across South Florida, but it's not expected to be as breezy.

It was a comfortable start to the day on Thursday across the region with some clouds around, but we'll be able to enjoy more sunshine during the afternoon hours.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Thursday, April 16. CBS News Miami

High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s on Thursday afternoon, and the average high temperature in Miami is 84 degrees.

The chance of rain will stay low on Thursday with only a chance of an isolated shower possible.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Thursday, April 16. CBS News Miami

Although the winds will not be as strong on Thursday, there is still a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and Friday.

It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

The rip current forecast in South Florida through Sunday, April 19. CBS News Miami

There will then be a moderate risk of rip currents on Saturday and Sunday.

But there are no alerts or advisories in effect for boaters along the Atlantic water or the Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Thursday, April 16. CBS News Miami

The heat is on this weekend as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will feel more humid as moisture returns and a few showers can't be ruled out.

The chance of rain and the breeze will increase early next week due to our next frontal system.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Spotty showers will be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will start the week with high temperatures in the low 80s on Monday.

Temperatures are then expected to dip to around 80 degrees on Tuesday and it will feel more pleasant by Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.