South Florida could see record-high temperatures before another temperature tumble next week

A dense fog advisory was issued for inland areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning due to patchy dense fog that reduced visibility down to a quarter mile or less in some spots.

The fog was also expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute for drivers along Alligator Alley on Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, it was a mild start to the day on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s across South Florida.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Those temperatures are well above average, as our normal low temperature is 65 degrees in Miami.

It's going to be a warm Wednesday across the region ahead of forecast high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s during the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

We'll also enjoy mostly dry conditions with only a stray shower possible.

Record heat is possible in South Florida on Thursday, March 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

Thursday will be even warmer with near record heat possible.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.

The chance for rain will begin to increase with the potential for spotty showers and some downpours on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The rain chance is higher on Friday and through the weekend due to a cold front bringing plenty of moisture to the region.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring some much-needed relief as high temperatures drop slightly into the low 80s.

The wet weather will linger through early next week before we enjoy a cooldown by St. Patrick's Day as lows fall into the upper 60s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will be pleasant in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be even cooler by next Wednesday morning as lows dip down into the low 60s.