South Florida could see record-high temperatures later this week before some much-needed rain could arrive

A dense fog advisory was issued until 9 a.m. for inland Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to some patchy dense fog that developed across inland areas and lowered visibility to a quarter of a mile or less.

It was a mild start to the day on Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A warm afternoon is ahead with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain remains low, but a stray shower is possible on the breeze.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic water or Keys waters.

We will stay warm and mainly dry on Wednesday with high temperatures above average in the low 80s.

Record heat is possible in South Florida later this week. CBS News Miami

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, and some record-highs are possible. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting high temperatures to soar into the upper 80s in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The old record in Miami is 90 degrees set back in 2022. The old record in Fort Lauderdale is 91 degrees set back in 1964.

Spotty showers will also be possible.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain rises on Friday through the weekend due to our next cold front, which will then usher in plenty of moisture and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will then drop by a few degrees this weekend due to the wet weather and more clouds.

High temperatures will be closer to normal in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.