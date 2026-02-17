South Florida to see plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures before even warmer weather arrives this weekend

It was another cool start to the day on Tuesday in South Florida with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

But high temperatures are expected to climb to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some showers will be possible on the breeze on Tuesday afternoon.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Wednesday morning will be cool with lows in the upper 60s and then highs will warm to the low 80s in the afternoon.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern the rest of the week, and that will keep us mostly dry and warm us up as highs will climb to the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will be even warmer with milder mornings and highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Our next cold front will bring some moisture and scattered showers on Sunday before we cool down on Monday.

Lows will drop to the low 60s by Monday morning and highs will only be in the low 70s.