South Florida bracing for rounds of rain, storms that could lead to some localized flooding Thursday

It was a wet start to the day across much of South Florida on Thursday and scattered to numerous storms will be possible throughout the day.

Some of those storms could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s due to the rain and clouds around.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is also a moderate risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters.

Winds will increase out of the east-northeast throughout the day and gusts could reach 15 to 20 mph.

This soggy pattern will stick around through the weekend and into early next week as we will have plenty of moisture and an upper-level area of low pressure moving in.

This graphic shows the tropical outlook in the Atlantic over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a medium potential of development as it slowly moves westward on Thursday, and then possibly turns southward on Friday over the subtropical Atlantic.