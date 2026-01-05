South Florida to see comfortable conditions and plenty of sunshine after cool start to Monday

A calm, cool start this Monday morning across South Florida with mostly low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.

Some patchy dense fog has developed inland reducing visibility for some neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for Inland Broward County as visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile or below.

High temperatures on Monday, Jan. 5. CBS News Miami

This afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Only a few stray showers are possible.

It is a great day to head to the beach since the risk of rip currents is low.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The humidity tracker in South Florida. CBS News Miami

It will be nice and comfortable again on Tuesday morning with low to mid 60s with the potential for patchy dense fog in spots again.

Highs will rise to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain stays low this week as high pressure provides a very quiet, stable weather pattern.

A slight warm up will lead to highs near 80 degrees mid to late week.

Low temperatures in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Friday and through the weekend, morning lows will be milder in upper 60s and low 70s.

A few showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.