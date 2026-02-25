Wildfire smoke could billow into South Florida on Wednesday reducing visibility, lowering air quality

There's still a chill in the air in South Florida on Wednesday morning, with some locations waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

But it will be mild on Wednesday afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

Details on the National Fire burning in Collier County. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the National Wildfire burning in Collier County south of Alligator Alley.

Some of the smoke associated with the fire may reduce visibility and lower air quality in parts of South Florida on Wednesday.

In addition, there is an enhanced fire risk on Wednesday due to the dry conditions and ongoing drought.

There's a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The warming trend begins on Wednesday afternoon, but we will really notice the difference on Thursday.

It won't be as cold in the morning, and low temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, with a forecast high temperature of 80 degrees.

The chance of rain is low, but a stray shower can't be ruled out.

The warm-up continues Friday as high temperatures rise into the mid-80s with the potential for a spotty shower.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will increase later this week and into the weekend due to the moisture associated with our next cold front moving in.

On Saturday morning, we will be mild with low temperatures near 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge forecast on Saturday. CBS News Miami

On Sunday we can expect more spotty showers.

It will then be slightly cooler by early next week as high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.