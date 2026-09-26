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Wonderful weekend weather in store for South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend across South Florida. The sun is already out and will be all weekend long. 

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CBS News Miami

As a low-pressure center rolls up the East Coast as a Nor'easter, we'll benefit from a high-pressure center sending drier air into Florida. The tropical moisture that's been feeding the heavy rainstorms over the last week retreats. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

It leaves behind only a few scattered showers on Saturday night, and none are expected on Sunday. 

If you're heading out to the beach, you'll need to stay on the sand. We have a high risk of rip currents today. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

There's also a small craft advisory for the Atlantic waters. There are no problems boating around the Keys. 

The rainy season will return on Tuesday and roll through the rest of next week.

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CBS News Miami
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Bart Cuseo

Tonight is the Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon.  There should be great views of it over the ocean later tonight. Don't forget the Full Moon party on the North Shore of Miami Beach at Collins and 81st, starting at 6 p.m.

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