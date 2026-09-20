South Florida's Sunday starts dry, gets rainy in the afternoon

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a dry start to this final Sunday of summer across South Florida. It is not going to last long, though.

CBS News Miami

The rainy season's afternoon showers will start to fire up just after noon. The storms will roll through the evening hours. Some of these storms will have isolated heavy downpours.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 Marginal risk of flash flooding from Pompano Beach south to Key West. We will see similar rain and flash flooding advisories every day through Wednesday and likely until the end of next week.

Over the next week, our Glades border communities will see up to 7 inches of rain. Communities closer to the shore will get 3-5 inches of rain.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We have activity in the Atlantic for the first time since TS Dolly spun up. Tropical Storm Fay formed southwest of the Azores Islands in the Atlantic. The system will likely spin up into the Atlantic later this week and will remain a "fish storm".

The rainy season will dominate the next seven days with afternoon storms each day through Saturday.