Hot and humid Sunday in store for South Florida as we track the tropics

The Next Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida.

High real temperatures will reach the low 90s. But when we add in the high humidity, we'll see triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the entire region.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Some cities and neighborhoods will feel like 105 today. Make sure you stay hydrated, take breaks in the A/C, and check on seniors and pets.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Due to the heat-like temperatures, the metroplex is under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

CBS News Miami

We'll be dealing with the same hot and humid cycle each day for the next week.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We're also tracking the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for potential development. The first is a tropical wave in the Atlantic with a 20% chance of development over the next week.

The second wave will move off the African continent early next week. It will have a 40% chance of development.