South Florida to see Sunday afternoon storms; no heat advisory for the region

Heat and humidity build again for South Florida today ahead of another round of afternoon storms. No heat advisory is in effect, but temperatures in the low 90s combined with high humidity will make it feel like the triple digits by early afternoon.

CBS News Miami

Early morning showers have tried to hold together as they near the coast. A brief shower is possible this morning before storms develop inland and push east through the metro during the afternoon and evening. Storms will bring heavy downpours and localized flooding. Coverage should taper off after sunset.

CBS News Miami

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected over the next seven days — a break from the usual ramp-up this time of the season. A plume of Saharan dust continues to stream across the Atlantic east of the Bahamas, keeping skies hazy but limiting storm development for now.