Chill in the air brings South Florida its coolest temperatures since February

MIAMI — There's a chill in the air of South Florida as Friday morning starts with its coolest temperatures since late February!

Residents in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties will wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Miami-Dade while those in the Florida Keys will start in the mid to upper 60s.

Drier and cooler air will continue to move into the area throughout the day, keeping afternoon highs well below average. For Friday and Saturday, expect highs only in the lower to mid-70s across the region, along with plenty of sunshine.

It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph possible. A small craft advisory is in effect along the entire South Florida coastline and the Keys.

Keep your fall sweaters near because our coolest conditions over the next seven days arrive on Saturday morning as the current forecast calls for lows to bottom out in the lower to mid-50s across South Florida!

NEXT Weather 7 Day Forecast CBS News Miami

South Florida is in for a stellar weekend with no rain concerns, low humidity, and highs climbing to the upper 70s by Sunday. The warming trend continues next week with the return of lower 80s as early as Monday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, South Florida can expect no problems with holiday travel and plans, cooking up the perfect forecast with partly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 80s, and no rain concerns.