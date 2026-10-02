South Florida gets a break from the heavy rain, but beach hazards remain

South Florida is getting a break from the rain Friday, with mostly dry conditions expected across Miami-Dade and Broward counties after days of downpours and flooding, though hazardous conditions remain at beaches and on the water.

Only a few isolated showers are possible Friday, with most of the rain expected to remain near the Florida Keys and southwest of the peninsula. A small shower moved through Miami-Dade early Friday morning, but conditions are expected to dry out through much of the day.

The Keys could see additional showers Friday morning, particularly around Key West, where more street ponding is possible after record rainfall and flooding Thursday. While Friday's rain is not expected to be as heavy, already saturated areas could still experience problems.

Across the South Florida metro area, Friday will feature plenty of clouds during the morning before conditions gradually improve. Temperatures started the day in the low 80s and are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, with high humidity making it feel warmer.

A few showers could return late Friday night, around midnight, but widespread rainfall is not expected.

A dry weekend in South Florida after heavy rain and flooding

The drier pattern will continue into the weekend. Saturday is expected to remain mostly dry, while Sunday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend for outdoor plans. Rain chances are forecast to increase again next week as South Florida remains in its rainy season.

Despite the improving weather, beachgoers should use caution Friday. A high risk of rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast, making swimming dangerous.

Boaters should also be cautious, with small craft cautions in effect for Atlantic waters and around the Keys.

The stretch of drier weather comes after parts of South Florida were soaked Thursday, with heavy rainfall causing flooding in several communities and making travel difficult.