Larger turnout expected on weekends for early voting in South Florida

Jorge Jaen came to beat the lines at the polls at a Miami-Dade Elections headquarters. He had a polling place closer to his house in Kendall.

"I was in the area. So it makes sense," Jaen said.

He is glad he was able to check voting off his list of Saturday errands. He preferred taking the ballot straight to the election headquarters.

"You can see right now there's no lines, no waiting, so it's good to come out and vote now," Jaen said.

During early voting, you can go to any polling site in the county you're registered in.

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia says there's usually a higher turnout in general elections than in primary elections. That's why she says there will be more early voting sites and they'll be open longer.

Miami-Dade County has 28 early polling sites, which is 5 more than the primary. Broward has 30 polling sites, which is 9 more than the primary. In Monroe County, there are 5 polling sites open every day until October 31st, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At a polling site in Miramar, Humberto Rubio says he won't be in town on Election Day, so he had to vote early.

"I'm going out of town, so I wanted my vote to count," Rubio said.

Voters tell CBS News Miami they're becoming more accustomed to early voting as it becomes more convenient. Garcia says there's usually more interest in general elections.

"For governor, we also have a good turnout, so I'm expecting at least 60%," Garcia said.

Garcia says if you wait until Election Day, you can only vote at an assigned precinct. Garcia says you can drop off your mail-in ballot at an early voting site. She recommends you mail your ballot at least five days before Election Day, since the elections office must receive it by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to count.