South Florida voters head to polls despite some rain, brief technical issues

Voters across South Florida continued heading to the polls Tuesday, saying the issues at stake in the election made it important to have their voices heard, despite rainy weather and a brief technical problem in Broward County.

At the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, there was a steady stream of people coming out to cast their ballots. Some arrived only to discover the library was not their assigned polling location. Aside from that confusion, there were no major issues reported at the site.

In Broward County, however, a technical issue briefly slowed voting when polls opened at 7 a.m.

A new feature designed to help ensure voters received the correct ballot malfunctioned. Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said the feature's failure led some people to believe they had been given the wrong ballot, when that was not actually the case.

The issue took about 20 minutes to resolve, but Scott said some voters left before they could cast their ballots.

"Some people needed to get to work," Scott said.

It was not immediately clear how many voters were affected.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 129,000 people had voted in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, that number had surpassed 161,000.

For many voters, the election was about much more than the candidates on the ballot.

"I'm voting for democracy. I'm voting for freedom. I'm voting for the right to live and work and be in the country of my birth, America," said Sharon Williams, who voted in Miami Gardens.

Other voters pointed to immigration and the future of the country as reasons they wanted to participate.

"The immigrants, they shouldn't, like, take the immigrants away from us. I feel like everybody should have a chance and a better life," said voter Makayla Sanders.

In Lauderdale Lakes, voter Mikayla A. said people who are unhappy with how things are being run should make their voices heard at the ballot box.

"If you're upset about how things are being ran and you don't vote, then it's almost like your right to be upset about those things is null and void," she said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice deployed election monitors across five Florida counties, including Miami-Dade and Broward. The department said the effort is part of its largest election-monitoring operation in its history, intended to ensure transparency and election integrity.

In a statement, the DOJ said it was pursuing transparency "in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner."

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia previously said voters may not even realize the monitors are there. She said their role includes ensuring election workers comply with federal law, including requirements involving the use of English and Spanish and protections against discrimination.

The deployment comes as President Donald Trump has emphasized his administration's focus on election integrity.