South Florida volunteers, nonprofits deliver Thanksgiving meals to those struggling with homelessness

FORT LAUDERDALE — It is the season of being thankful and the season of giving, which is why many volunteers gave out meals to the homeless population of Fort Lauderdale this Thanksgiving.

John Hollis said he has been in and out of homelessness for the last 30 years. But on Thursday, he doesn't have to worry about whether he got to eat.

"Y'all taking time out from y'all families to do this for us," Hollis said. "Nobody had to do this for us but it happened."

Michael Altshuler and a group of other business owners are why he was fed. They hand out meals every year on Thanksgiving so even the homeless have something to be thankful for.

"Everyone's dealing with issues in their life," Hollis said. "And, if people just step up and deliver acts of kindness. You never know the difference that can make in someone's life whether it's an hour a day a week or a lifetime."

Nonprofits like Reflections of Hope also took time out of the holiday to give out clothes and food by a bus station. Marlon Hilton, who runs the nonprofit, said there isn't much meaning behind what they do, he feels it's just the right thing.

"It helps," Hilton said. "As long as you can help that's what really counts."

Camilla Tabima and her friends aren't part of any organization but they prepared meals themselves to hand out. She told CBS News Miami this holiday made her realize that many aren't as fortunate as her.

"Sometimes, we have more than enough and we don't realize what we have," Tabima said. "We look at people they don't have the most basic and necessary things Makes us do these kind of things to realize and be more thankful."