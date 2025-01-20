South Florida volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

MIAMI - While many spent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day off, others took it as a day on, dedicating their time to community service.

In Fort Lauderdale, teens from Jack and Jill of America's Greater Fort Lauderdale chapter began their day cleaning along Sistrunk Boulevard. Roman Hughes, a teen member, explained why staying home wasn't an option.

"Even if it's a day off, it's good to help, and this is what Dr. King lived for," Hughes said.

The group joined dozens of other volunteers at the YMCA of Fort Lauderdale, where they worked outside cleaning the grounds. "We want to give back, and it's always good to give back," Hughes added.

Inside the YMCA, more volunteers packed care items for people in neighboring communities, including those experiencing homelessness.

Lauren Welmaker, a high school senior and Jack and Jill member reflected on the importance of the effort. "Dr. King was all about service and equality, so by participating in this, we're carrying on his legacy," she said.

Saunja Burt, president of Jack and Jill's Greater Fort Lauderdale chapter, emphasized the importance of teaching future leaders about the value of giving back. "It's more important to give than to receive, and our kids are fully aware of that," Burt said.

In Miami-Dade County, volunteers gathered at Golden Glades Elementary School in Opa-locka to clean and revitalize the campus.

Principal Jeff Rateau detailed the scope of the work, which included painting the cafeteria, adding murals and inspirational words, planting flowers, and spreading new mulch. "When the kids come back tomorrow, they'll get a fresh new look," Rateau said.

The effort was part of the City Year Martin Luther King Day of Service and involved volunteers from multiple organizations.

Alexis Brown, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated's Alpha Gamma Delta Omega Chapter, highlighted the significance of giving back.

"Service is the rent we pay to live on Earth, and as a Miami native, I believe it's important to give back to the community that's given so much to me," Brown said.

Across South Florida, volunteers used the holiday to honor Dr. King's legacy through service, demonstrating his enduring call to action for equality and community improvement.