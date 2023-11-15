South Florida under a Flood Watch through Thursday morning

MIAMI - We're in for a soggy Wednesday.

A low pressure system along with a warm front is pumping in deep tropical moisture, leading to a very moist, unstable atmosphere.

Street flooding threat NEXT Weather

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said we could see 3-8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing as much as 10 inches. A Flood Watch has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Some strong storms will be possible and isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out. There is an elevated risk of flooding in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage due to the excessive rainfall.

In addition to the wet weather, minor saltwater coastal flooding will be possible due to the King Tides around high tide times.

Thursday morning some showers and storms will be possible but drier air will begin to move in. The rain chance will be lower on Friday and into the weekend. Highs will warm close to the mid-80s.