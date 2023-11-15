Steady slow rain soaking Miami-Dade, causing flooding concerns

MIAMI - A system slowly passing through South Florida is leaving Miami-Dade soaked and causing concern for potential flooding. Conditions were only expected to deteriorate into the night through Thursday.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench reported from the McArthur Causeway and Biscayne Boulevard, where conditions have steadily been getting worse.

Ominous clouds have been over the area bringing steadily slow rain.

In the City of Miami, authorities worry about the potential for flooding.

As the rain comes down, it's slow going for drivers and to add insult to injury, there is also a wind advisory through 1 p.m. Thursday.

With the added impact of seasonal king tides, we have seen flooding on the beach at Crandon Park and kite surfers taking advantage of the conditions.

Amid this, a warning from the Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management about conditions on the roadways.

Erika Benitez with the Department of Emergency Management said, "If you see standing water while you are walking or driving, it is never a good idea to go through flooded areas as water may be deeper than it appears, hiding all kinds of hazards like debris and sharp objects or even downed power lines."

Benitez also has some important advice for homeowners, "During flooding, it is important to elevate appliances like washers and dryers, TVs or any other electronic items that can be damaged by water."

The Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management is urging you to find alternative routes to stay away from flooded areas and if you see any downed power lines, you are urged to call FPL's customer service number at (305) 442-8770.