South Florida travelers fill roads, skies for Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a busy day Wednesday as 4.5 million people in Florida will hit the highways and skies for Thanksgiving, including 4.1 million are on the road.

Kelli True had Thanksgiving dinner packed up in the back of her car.

She's heading to Lake City from Big Pine Key to spend the holiday with her parents. She hit Miami during rush hour.

"It's crazy I mean I'm used to Keys traffic," True said. "People are crazy drivers up here. It's a whole different experience," she said

AAA said the worst time to drive was Wednesday afternoon, stretching into the evening. The best time is Thursday, and if you're heading back Sunday. try leaving early in the morning.

If you're flying, today is the busiest travel day at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport so far this season. Saturday and Sunday will be heavy travel days too at FLL and Miami International Airport.

"I just came early, cuz my flight is leaving in two hours," Jackeline Cordova said. "I like to be no stress,"

And when coming back home, she wants to bring back some of grandma's famous gravy or cranberry sauce. You can bring it in your carry-on, but there's a catch to get it through security.

"You need to make sure that any gravies or liquid-based casseroles or things like that are frozen when they come through," Transportation Safety Administration spokesman Mark Howell said. "As long as they're frozen you can bring them in excess of 3.4 ounces."