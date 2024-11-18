Florida's Thanksgiving travel to hit an all-time high. Find out the worst days to fly or drive.

MIAMI - Planning to travel for Thanksgiving? You'll find lots of company on the roads and planes as AAA is forecasting an all-time high for Thanksgiving and nearly 112,000 more travelers than last year.

According to AAA, more than 4.5 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The organization forecasts 4.1 million state residents will travel by car, which is a 101,000 more than 2023, with 268,168 by air and 82,343 other methods, including buses, cruises and trains.

This year, AAA expanded the number of days in the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Instead of Wednesday through Sunday, this year's Thanksgiving holiday travel period is seven days, stretching from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2.

INRIX said the worst times to travel by car are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving and the best time is Thanksgiving Day itself.

Drivers returning home on Sunday are urged to leave early in the morning and those coming back Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

Top Florida destinations for Thanksgiving travel

Four Florida metro areas rank in the top 10 for top domestic destinations: No. 1 Orlando, 2. Miami, No. 3 Fort Lauderdale, No. 6 Tampa.

An estimated 79.9 million travelers are forecast in the United States, which is a 2% growth that equates to 1.7 million more people than the previous record set last year, and 2 million more than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

This breaks down to 71.78 million by auto, 5.84 million by air and 2.3 million other ways. Flying is a 2% increase compared with last year and a nearly 11% more than 2019. Driving is also up 2%.

AAA says record-setting traveler numbers are being driven by economic growth, declining inflation and strong income gains, which is expected to boost consumer spending by 4.6% compared to this time last year.

"We expect to see record travel numbers across the board," Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Grou, said in a news release. "With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails and sea, travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now and consider travel insurance, which provides compensation for flight cancellations, delays and lost luggage."

Florida gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving

Travelers should find gas prices comparable with last year.

The state average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.03 per gallon. This year, Florida's state average has fluctuated between $3.01 and $3.15. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view national, state and regional gas price averages.

Falling oil prices have helped push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021.

In Florida, an unleaded gallon was $3.02 last week and it went up to $3.13 Sunday.

Last week it was 3 cents lower, 3 cents more than last month and 5 cents higher than a year ago.

Palm Beach County had the highest price at $3.27 with Miami-Dade at $3.15 and Monroe at $3.16.

Those traveling to northern Florida will find lower gas prices in Florida. The cheapest prices again were in Florida's Panhandle with the lowest $2.75 each in Bay and Okaloosa.

What is the busiest day to pick up a rental car?

Miami is among cities nationwide displaying the highest rental demand for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA car rental

partner Hertz. The busiest car pickup day is expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the busiest rental return days will be the Monday and Tuesday after the holiday.

Airfares are going up for Thanksgiving

Domestic airfares are up 3% this year, according to AAA booking data, and the number of bookings are similar to last year. International flight bookings are up 23% compared to last Thanksgiving, because the cost to fly internationally is down 5%.

Other travel methods

Nationally, nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by other transportation methods including buses, cruises and trains. This category is seeing an 9% gain from last year and 18% rise over 2019.

"The demand for cruises has been red-hot this year," Haas said. "Domestic and international cruise bookings are up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving. As new ocean and river cruising options have been introduced, more travelers are discovering the value and joy of cruising."

AAA travel tips for the holidays

Road

Get a full vehicle inspection before setting out on your trip.

Leave early and allow extra time to get to your destination, so you are not in a rush.

Identify alternate routes in case you encounter congestion or road closures.

Avoid distractions while driving. Program your GPS before your drive.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears their seatbelt.

Never drive impaired.

Air