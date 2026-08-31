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Major delays reported on I-95 south in Broward after multivehicle crash at Ives Dairy Road

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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Major delays were reported on Interstate 95 south in Broward early Monday morning after a multivehicle crash at Ives Dairy Road.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, and delays have started to build back into Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Hollywood.

"Heading south this morning, the (Florida's) Turnpike is going to be your alternate," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said. "Even the express lanes are getting very slow through that area."

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported. It's also unclear how long the lanes would be closed, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was released.

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