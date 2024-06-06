South Florida to benefit from Stanley Cup finals' economic windfall

MIAMI - The countdown for the Stanley Cup finals has started, with the hype and joy of the first two games being played in South Florida. It all means an injection of money into the Fort Lauderdale economy.

Restaurants, hotels and bars are ready for the wave of visitors.

"It's going to be an economic injection for sure in the most positive way," said Connor Laspina, a Florida Panthers' fan, who wants his team to win. He says the Edmonton Oilers will spend money in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is excited about the games that will be played here, as many as four.

"The business community is estimating between 20 or 30 million dollars is the economic impact that we'd probably see in our community at the end of the series, depending on how many games they play, how many games are played here," said Trantalis.

Stanley Cup flags with names of both teams are displayed all over Las Olas Blvd. indicating visitors are welcome in the city.

"I play hockey myself; this is my local team and I grew up supporting it too," said Demetrie Gordon, a Florida Panthers fan having lunch with his family at American Social. This is one of the restaurants that will have parties this weekend.

"And why not, there's only 58 degrees in Edmonton (Canada) and here's over 90, there's an incentive to come here and enjoy our beautiful beaches as well as enjoy the game when they get here," said Trantalis while wearing a Panthers jersey.

Here are some interesting numbers from the City of Fort Lauderdale:

Downtown hotels are seeing a 10% increase in occupancy because of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The finals will generate at least 5,000 room nights per game (fans, media, NHL staff and sponsors).

Source: City of Ft. Lauderdale.