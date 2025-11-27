South Florida Thanksgiving shoppers skip dinner to snag Black Friday bargains

While Black Friday is the official kick-off to holiday shopping, some people decided to skip the apple pie and begin shopping on Thanksgiving.

CBS News Miami went to one of the only places open on Thanksgiving.

Electronics, kitchen appliances and toys are some of the things that bring people to BrandsMart with a plan: a plan to knock out their holiday shopping early and get the best discounts.

"Prices, prices, prices," that's what shopper Julie Jones said brings her shopping on Thanksgiving.

"Steal the deals, best place to come. Steal the deals. Let's get it," said shopper Kevin Bowe about shopping on the holiday.

Shoppers flock to the BrandsMart in Miami Gardens, standing in a line wrapped around the building, some are skipping Thanksgiving celebrations altogether.

"We ate at Flanigans," said Jones.

"Not as yet. I want to shop first," answered Alice Musgrove when asked if she had Thanksgiving dinner.

Only to buy items with what they say are the best price cuts around.

"A TV. Laptops for the kids," is what Bowe planned to purchase.

"Toasters, blenders, electric frying pans," said Jones.

"Because I want one for myself and two for my friends," said Musgrove about buying three televisions.

According to the National Retail Federation, between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, an estimated 186.9 million people are expected to shop throughout the country, up 3 million compared to last year.

While many like to do their shopping online, the people we spoke to say the best deals are in person.

"The cheapest we get on Thanksgiving. Cause usually if you wait too late, the price goes up," said Bowe.

"Black Friday is good too. I'll be back tomorrow," said Musgrove.

Employees at BrandsMart said the hottest items this year are e-bikes, home upgrades and laptops for gaming.

Also, televisions are always a top seller.