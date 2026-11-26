The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular Thanksgiving Day across South Florida. We are all thankful for the turn in the weather after a day of record-setting rain.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather rain computer shows a 0% chance of rain showers today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. That means we'll have a sunny, warm, and dry day across South Florida for Thanksgiving.

CBS News Miami

However, it is not a good beach day. If you head out, you'll need to stay in the sand; no swimming, because of a high rip current risk. On the water, we've also got small craft advisories in both the Atlantic and Keys waters.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Wednesday's rains set one-day records in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Marathon.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The seven-day forecast shows great weather today and tomorrow. Rain chances increase slightly on Sunday before jumping on Monday and Tuesday.