South Florida teen's Storm Smart program teaches hundreds of students hurricane preparedness

As hurricane season continues, a South Florida teenager is helping prepare the next generation for severe weather by teaching classmates how to stay safe before, during and after a hurricane through a peer-led education program that has already reached hundreds of students.

Sixteen-year-old Elise Raurell created Storm Smart as her 2025 Girl Scout Gold Award project after realizing hurricane preparedness was largely absent from what students were learning in school, despite the annual threat storms pose across South Florida.

"Growing up in South Florida, going to public school, I realized that we weren't really learning anything about hurricane preparation safety, even though it's super important," Raurell said.

The program teaches students how to assemble hurricane emergency kits, prepare their homes, and stay safe during and after a storm through classroom presentations, printed materials, social media and online resources. Storm Smart also offers educational content on YouTube and Instagram, along with additional information through its website.

Inspired by her experience during Hurricane Irma, 16-year-old Elise Raurell created the peer-led Storm Smart program, teaching hundreds of South Florida students how to prepare for and stay safe during hurricanes. CBS News Miami

"Module 3 covers the details of during and after the storm, which might be the most important part, how to stay safe when the hurricane is actually happening, and after it occurs," Raurell said.

Storm Smart program reaches hundreds of students across South Florida

Unlike traditional presentations led by adults, Storm Smart relies on students to teach fellow classmates, allowing participants to build leadership and public speaking skills while sharing life-saving information.

So far, the program has reached nearly 500 students and is continuing to expand to more schools throughout South Florida.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this program is seeing students learn the material and then go on to teach their peers about it, and through that learn leadership and teaching skills," Raurell said.

Raurell said the idea for Storm Smart was inspired by her own experience during Hurricane Irma, when she witnessed the damage left behind in her neighborhood.

"I was scared about the destruction on my street, and the trees that had fallen down. I want to make sure that every student is prepared for that, and they know what to expect," she said.

Her mother, Abbie Raurell, said watching her daughter develop the project has been a source of pride.

"So proud and just impressed with her ability to come up with a project and work on it in such a self-sufficient and independent way," Abbie Raurell said.

Raurell hopes to continue expanding Storm Smart into more South Florida schools, giving more students the knowledge and confidence to prepare before the next hurricane threatens the region.