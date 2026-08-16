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Sunday is a South Florida scorcher with hot, dry conditions in the cards

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and dry day for this Sunday Funday across South Florida.  The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for Broward, Miami-Dade, and inland Monroe counties, in effect from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. 

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CBS News Miami

We will see little to no relief from rain throughout the day-to-day period due to an influx of Saharan Dust that is squeezing moisture out of the atmosphere.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The high temperatures plus high humidity are creating triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the region.  We'll see feel like temperatures close to 110 degrees.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

You could find some relief at the beach today. The rip current risk drops to low today, down from high over the past several days.

The hot and dry conditions will stay the same for the next few days. The first real chance of increased rain starts Wednesday and runs through next weekend.

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CBS News Miami

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