Free breakfast, lunch for South Florida students over the summer

Free breakfast, lunch available to South Florida students over the summer

MIAMI - Students in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties will be able to receive free breakfast and lunches at locations throughout South Florida.

It's all part of an effort to make sure children in need don't go hungry over the summer. The program runs while school is out.

Miami-Dade students can head to more than 180 schools across the district starting Monday, June 10th, through August 2nd for a free meal in the morning and afternoon.

Children up to 18 can come to eat but the one caveat is the meals must be eaten on site. There is no grab-and-go service.

The counties school districts partnered with Summer Breakspot, a federally funded program to make this happen.

To find out where a student can eat for free, dial 2-1-1, text food or comida to 304-304, or check out the interactive map.