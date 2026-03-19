South Florida to see more spotty showers Thursday, but warm and dry conditions are on the way

It's been a cool, misty start to Thursday with some patchy fog in some spots.

We woke up to temperatures in the 60s across South Florida.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some drizzle and light showers have also been moving across portions of the region.

The chance of rain is low on Thursday, but a few showers will still be possible.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s under partly sunny skies.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Thursday, March 19. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the rough surf and gusty winds.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters through Friday evening.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Thursday, March 19. CBS News Miami

On Friday morning the spring equinox will take place at 10:46 a.m., marking the start of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Friday morning is expected to be cool, with low temperatures in the 60s, but high temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We will stay breezy with the potential for spotty showers.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected this weekend with more sunshine. We'll be waking up with temperatures in the low to mid-60s and high temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some stray showers are also possible.

Sunday will be drier with plenty of sunshine. We'll enjoy mainly dry, warm weather on Monday.

The chance of rain rises next Tuesday and Wednesday.