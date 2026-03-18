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South Florida sees chilly, cloudy start to Wednesday but clearing is expected as week continues

By
Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.
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Lissette Gonzalez

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It was a chilly start to the day across South Florida with low temperatures falling into the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

It was a cool start in the Keys, too, with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s.

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The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with high temperatures only expected to reach the low 70s.

Passing showers will still be possible due to the lingering moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary nearby.

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The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

But the rain chances will be lower in comparison to the past few days.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches.

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The beach forecast in South Florida.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

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The boating forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Tonight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s. It will not be as chilly Thursday morning.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 70s with more sunsine tomorrow afternoon and the potential for spotty showers.

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The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days.

Milder and breezy Friday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible but drier air will move in to lower our rain chances.

Warmer and drier with more sunshine this weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

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