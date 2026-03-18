South Florida sees chilly, cloudy start to Wednesday but clearing is expected as week continues
It was a chilly start to the day across South Florida with low temperatures falling into the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
It was a cool start in the Keys, too, with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with high temperatures only expected to reach the low 70s.
Passing showers will still be possible due to the lingering moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary nearby.
But the rain chances will be lower in comparison to the past few days.
There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches.
A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.
Tonight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s. It will not be as chilly Thursday morning.
Highs will climb to the low to mid 70s with more sunsine tomorrow afternoon and the potential for spotty showers.
Milder and breezy Friday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible but drier air will move in to lower our rain chances.
Warmer and drier with more sunshine this weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.