South Florida sees soggy start to St. Patrick's Day ahead of tumbling temperatures

It was a soggy start to St. Patrick's Day across parts of South Florida on Tuesday as scattered showers pushed through.

And you're going to want to keep the rain gear handy. By mi-morning, most of the rain will move out of the region and we'll enjoy drier conditions as we head into the afternoon hours on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, some passing showers are possible.

It was also a cooler start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s, and high temperatures will remain in the low 70s due to the clouds overhead.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will start to tumble into the upper 50s and low 60s. You'll need to grab a sweater or jacket to start your day on Wednesday and be sure to grab the umbrella as there is another chance of seeing showers.

It will still be cooler on Thursday morning with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will be pleasant in the mid-70s with lower rain chances.

But spotty showers can't be ruled out.

We'll then gradually warm up later this week and into the weekend. By Friday, forecast high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s as the spring equinox takes place.

This weekend is expected to be drier and a bit warmer. We'll wake up with temperatures in the low to mid-60s and then high temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.