South Florida customers say they are stunned by soaring prices at the gas pump

Customers at South Florida gasoline stations are expressing shock and frustration over surging pump prices, with some reporting significant hikes within a single day.

Experts report the national average for gasoline has reached $4.01, the highest level since August 2022, following the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. Prices are up more than 30 percent since the U.S. and Israel went to war against Iran in late February, and diesel prices have surged more than 40 percent to over $5 a gallon.

At a gas station in Doral, resident Robert Flamerich shared his dismay. "Yesterday it was 3.89, and today it was 4.25," he said. "I mean, it is crazy, and I don't know what to do now. When gas goes up, food goes up, and everything goes up."

Another customer, Gabriel Montpoint, called the situation "ridiculous." He added, "Life is hard as it is, and to have gas prices at this level, it is just mind-boggling. We just have to weather the storm and hope things get back to normal."

One station visited showed regular gasoline at $4.25 a gallon, premium at $4.65, and diesel at $5.75 a gallon.

Maximo Alvarez, President of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, attributed the price surge to several factors, including speculation and a major interruption in transportation due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"This has nothing to do with gouging," Alvarez said, emphasizing that the increase is a result of global events, supply and demand dynamics. "When supplies get tight, demand gets higher and prices go up."

Alvarez believes the spike is temporary and advised customers not to panic, suggesting they conserve gasoline and consider using 87 octane if their car allows. He noted that retailers are also hurt by the loss of volume during these price hikes.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has indicated that the administration plans to increase diesel supply.