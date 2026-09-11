South Florida marks 25 years since Sept. 11 with tributes, stair climbs, and a moment of silence

South Florida communities marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday with tributes and events honoring the lives lost.

In Hollywood, firefighters participated in the second annual "Rock the Climb" event at the Hard Rock, carrying photos of first responders who died at the Twin Towers 25 years ago. Hundreds of firefighters from South Florida and across the country gathered to raise funds for their peers and their families.

"Every step we take is in remembrance. We don't forget what happened that day," said Davie Fire Chief Erik Schwarz.

At Retro Fitness in Tamarac, firefighters donned full gear to climb the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs faced by New York firefighters on Sept. 11. For Tamarac firefighter Freddy Matos, now 23 years into his career, the day remains a cornerstone of his service. Matos, who was in his second week at the fire academy at the time of the attacks, said it still influences his work daily.

In Fort Lauderdale, a flag was flown from a fire truck in tribute to the firefighters, police officers, and paramedics who died. Commissioner Steve Glassman spoke at the event, honoring the "courage of those who ran toward the towers," the "selflessness of ordinary people," and the "unity of the nation."

The city of Miami held a moment of silence for the fallen as 44 new firefighters completed their training.

Students at Western High School in Broward also observed the anniversary, despite many not having been born when the attacks occurred.

"Just always remembering what happened so we can prevent it in the future," said student Milagros Russo.