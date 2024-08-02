South Florida residents preparing for incoming tropical system. Here's what to expect in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

MIAMI — South Florida is doing what it can to help its residents prepare for whatever bad weather that might head their way from Potential Tropical System Four.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Florida's southwest coast from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach and tropical storm watches were issued for the southern part of the Florida Keys and the southern parts of the state's southwest coast as the system is forecasted to slow down and turn to the northwest on Friday night or Saturday.

Cities across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are implementing various plans and precautions ahead of the tropical system.

Broward

Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill are giving away sandbags. It's BYOS -- bring your own shovel -- as residents fill up sacks ahead of possible heavy rain and flooding.

"It's the first time I've ever done anything like this and slow and steady wins the race. I have my little back belt and I have a hat and some ice in the car in case I need it," said Heather Pidal.

Pidal and Gal Zenati are getting sand in Fort Lauderdale for some properties they manage in low-lying areas.

"That's what it's about, really, if you can be proactive, you're saving yourself a lot of money and headache clearly," Zenati said. "Otherwise, you're probably gonna be flooded."

In many cities, public works crews are out in force by using vacuum trucks to make sure catch basins are clear and free of debris.

Meanwhile, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canal levels to make room for more rainwater runoff. The hope in all of this is to minimize the risk of flooded homes and roads.

"We also have people on standby in case that the rain becomes an issue and we have to shut down streets, direct traffic, that kind of stuff," said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Raul Rivera

He also warned drivers not to try to plow through flooded streets.

"If you're not sure you can get through a street turn around," he said. "A lot of times, people are driving to streets [and] they see a truck go through and they're like, "Oh, I can make it," and then lo vehicle and that's where they get stranded."

On Friday afternoon, Hollywood waived the parking fees for residents for city-operated downtown garages, from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Proof of residency is required and this is for people who are concerned their cars could get damaged in flood water.

The two garages are the Van Buren Garage at 251 S 20th Ave and the Radius Garage at 251 N 19th Ave. This does not include the two city garages on the beach.

Hollywood residents can pick up empty sandbags at the Parks & Rec office at 1405 S. 28th Ave. They can fill those bags from piles at Jefferson Park, Rotary Park or the Driftwood Community Center.

Fort Lauderdale residents can get free sand at Floyd Hull Stadium/Morton Center at 2800 SW 8th Ave or Mills Pond Park. Staffed distribution is on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Self-service is daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You must bring your own bags and shovels.