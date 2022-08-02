South Florida residents, police take stand against crime during National Night Out

Several South Florida cities to take part in "National Night Out"

MIAMI - Several South Florida communities will have National Night Out events on Tuesday.

This is the 39th annual National Night Out, which gives residents the opportunity to interact with neighbors and members of police and fire departments to strengthen relationships and make their families and neighborhoods safe.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city's event will be held at Carter Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say there will be plenty of family-friendly activities including a backpack giveaway.

Plantation will hold its inaugural National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Plantation Central Park. Activities include bounce houses, police demonstrations, music, a silent disco, and even a booth to dunk a cop.

In Sunrise, the city's event will take place at the Sunrise Public Safety Building on Oakland Park Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will feature free refreshments, live music, children's activities, police demonstrations, public safety equipment displays, and an appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.

The city of Doral will hold its National Night Out and Back to School event at Legacy Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Sunny Isles Beach, the community will be joined by law enforcement at Gateway Park at 6:30 p.m.

Check with your local police department at a non-emergency number, for an event in your neighborhood.

Each year millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. It is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August.