South Florida lawmaker pushes bill to exempt seniors from most property taxes

A Florida state lawmaker is advancing a proposal that would allow homeowners aged 65 and older who benefit from the homestead exemption to stop paying local property taxes — leaving only the portion of the bill dedicated to schools.

The measure, House Joint Resolution 205 (HJR 205), would also prohibit counties and municipalities from cutting law-enforcement funding below the current level, as those revenues are affected.

Seniors are feeling the financial strain

Carmen and Jose Calleiro, both over age 65, say the proposal couldn't come soon enough.

"We live on a fixed income, and if everything keeps going up and up for us, we won't be able to live," Carmen Calleiro said.

"Fortunately, we can pay the taxes on this house now," Jose Calleiro added, but the couple worries the burden may become too heavy.

The Calleiros said they like that relief is being pursued in Tallahassee.

"I'm 100 % for it. I think any help from the government at this point is very much welcomed by the older generation," Carmen Calleiro said.

The resolution is sponsored by Juan Carlos Porras, a state representative who said, "We have to have trust in our elected leaders that they need to prioritize the needs and not just the wants — that is public education, law enforcement, that is firefighters."

Impact of the measure on local governments and public services

At the municipal level, the mayor of Doral, Christi Fraga, said her city is prepared for the proposal, but warned larger jurisdictions, including Miami‑Dade County, could face serious impacts because they depend heavily on property-tax revenue.

"I think the issue with the state is that they haven't addressed the criteria in a very long time," Fraga said. She also suggested that seniors should be exempted from the school-tax portion, which she says is the largest part of their bill.

Rep. Porras acknowledged the potential challenge.

"Here in Miami-Dade County, that's over 60% goes to the county and the cities," Porras said. "You'd have to have difficult conversations."

According to the bill analysis:

Homestead properties owned by persons age 65 or older would be exempt from all ad valorem taxes other than school-district levies.

Local governments would be barred from reducing law-enforcement funding below the level set in fiscal year 2025-26 (or 2026-27, whichever is higher).

If approved by voters (60% threshold required), the amendment would take effect January 1, 2027.

If HJR 205 is approved by both the Florida House and Senate, the constitutional amendment would go before voters in November 2026. Should it pass that referendum, the exemption would become effective Jan. 1, 2027.