South Florida residents are reacting to the Trump's decision to sell Venezuelan oil to Cuban private businesses

People across South Florida are reacting to a major shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba, following the federal government's announcement that it will allow fuel imports for the island's private sector.

The Trump administration has given the green light for Venezuelan oil to be sold to Cuba's private businesses, not the Cuban government. Supporters say the policy could help ease severe shortages that have crippled daily life on the island, while critics fear the Cuban government could still benefit indirectly.

Some residents say, in theory, the plan could offer relief to Cuba's struggling economy. Others question whether the Cuban government can truly be kept out of the process.

"This really tells me that the Trump administration, particularly the president, is more interested in business than he is in regime change," said Andy S. Gomez, a retired dean of international studies at the University of Miami.

Others believe the move could help everyday Cubans who have been hit hardest by the country's worsening crisis.

"If he doesn't do it, I don't know that anyone else will," said Armando Parada.

Still, many remain unconvinced.

"He hasn't been allowing a lot of oil tankers to leave Venezuela," said Richard Carlson. "And private companies in Cuba generally need permission from the government, permission that can be taken away."

Cuba's situation has grown increasingly dire after the country lost most of its oil imports from allies such as Venezuela and Mexico, following U.S. efforts to block shipments. Without fuel, electricity generation, transportation, and food production have been severely disrupted, contributing to widespread hardship.

"We're giving the oil, and they're giving us what? Nothing?" Gomez said. "Not even the release of political prisoners."

Guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Commerce stipulates that the oil cannot be sold to the Cuban government or military. However, officials have not yet clarified the full scope of what has been authorized, adding to the confusion.

Gomez also questioned whether South Florida lawmakers will push for more answers from the administration.

"I wonder what kind of pressure the three Cuban American members of Congress from South Florida and Secretary Marco Rubio will put on the administration," he said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Maria Elvira Salazar to ask what they know about the policy and whether they are pressing the administration for clarity. We have not yet heard back.