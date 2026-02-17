South Florida Republicans urge the Trump admin to crack down on businesses they say send luxury items to Cuba

Three South Florida Republican members of Congress are urging the Trump administration to review—and potentially revoke—federal export licenses held by local businesses accused of sending luxury items, not just humanitarian aid, to Cuba.

Congressmen Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Maria Elvira Salazar requested a report from Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez, which revealed that some licensed agencies may be authorized to ship high-end goods to the island.

"We're also sending jet skis, Ferraris, hot tubs—other things that are not necessities," Gimenez said.

The allegations stem from a document released by the tax collector's office that lists companies authorized under federal licenses. According to Fernandez, some of those licenses go beyond basic humanitarian shipments such as food, medicine, and clothing.

Gimenez argued that sending luxury goods undermines U.S. policy toward the Cuban government.

"For every item that we send to Cuba, every dollar that we send to Cuba, it actually makes us complicit in the oppression of the Cuban people," he said.

Fernandez said his office made the information public through a transparency section on its website. When CBS News Miami searched the site using the word "Ferrari," it led to a page showing the company Cuba Max as one of the agencies authorized to ship that type of vehicle. The listing did not indicate whether a Ferrari had actually been shipped.

Orlando Gutierrez, director of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, said the federal government should act quickly.

"An illegitimate regime should not be allowed to carry on business in the United States of America in violation of the laws of this country," he said.

Several local officials, including Miami-Dade Commissioner Natalie Milian and some City of Miami commissioners, also called for action. They cited ongoing shortages of electricity and fuel in Cuba and said only humanitarian aid should be allowed.

"The people in Cuba need food," Fernandez said. "That is why we are calling on the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke all these licenses."

CBS News Miami contacted a Coral Gables law firm that said it represents Cuba Max. Staff there said an attorney would respond, but had not provided a comment as of Tuesday. A visit to a Cuba Max location in Sweetwater also did not yield a response, with an employee telling the reporter that recording inside the office was not allowed.

What the Trump administration says about Cuba

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was asked about Cuba while aboard Air Force One.

"We're talking to Cuba. Marco Rubio is talking to Cuba," Trump said.

Gimenez said he supports the administration's approach.

"I don't think those conversations are going well for the Cuban regime, because I trust Marco Rubio," he said.

Lawmakers say they are now waiting for a response from the Trump administration regarding the export licenses. Officials note that Cuba Max is not the only company authorized to send items beyond humanitarian aid, and additional businesses could also face scrutiny.