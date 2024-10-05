South Florida prepares for more storms while many still recover from Helene

MIAMI — As South Florida is expected to face rain on Sunday and Tropical Storm Milton strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, many people are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

In Fort Lauderdale, Lee Mayer is wading through the water to get sandbags. He said his home is prone to flooding and learned about this about a year and a half ago.

"They had the 28 inches in 24 hours — it was crazy," Mayer said. "We literally rafted down this whole street here with our belongings."

Mayer said he already has sandbags but he could always use more.

"Maybe this time, it won't be as bad," he said. "Maybe we can save some things."

Jimmy Ellis is getting 10 sandbags: five for him and five for his girlfriend. He wants to put something between the water and his home.

"Last April, our place flooded over there off 17th street and it went up to the first step on the bottom floor," Ellis said.

Down in Homestead, Ozzy Perez and other veteran organizations are gathering supplies to send to areas in need in Florida and the Carolinas.

"I've been coordinating and driving. So that's been my job," Perez said. "It's been nonstop. I slept three hours the day before yesterday."

He's made four trips so far and admits he may have to make even more after the next round of weather hits.

"This is an ongoing operation until all the victims in Florida and North Carolina are taken care of," Perez said.