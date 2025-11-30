Despite cancellations and delays, South Florida travelers say post-holiday rush has been a breeze: "We were actually shocked"

Travelers across South Florida are returning from their Thanksgiving dinners with family as the holiday travel rush continues.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, CBS News Miami saw it was getting its fair share of foot traffic on Sunday. People who spoke with CBS News Miami were in a hurry but everyone generally had a great attitude, saying getting around the airport hasn't been too bad.

There was some congestion driving into FLL but once inside, travelers seemed to be making their way through. According to FlightAware, there have been 286 delays and 48 cancellations. Meanwhile, at Miami International Airport, there are 388 delays and 6 cancellations.

Of the people CBS News Miami spoke to at FLL, they said getting around has been a breeze.

"The airport was pretty good," said traveler Milanie O'Mard. "We were actually shocked -- our Uber driver said Terminal 2 is pretty clear, so pretty easy going home to Canada."

"Everything went very smooth and it was a great experience," added traveler Dean O'Mard.

Airport officials are urging flyers to get to the airport at least two hours early to ensure they can make their flights.