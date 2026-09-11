Woman attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking in South Florida neighborhood, police say

A 63-year-old woman was rushed to a South Florida hospital after police said she was viciously attacked by two pit bulls while walking in a Homestead neighborhood on Friday.

According to Homestead police, the woman was walking north in the area of 250 Northwest 9th Terrace when she was attacked by the dogs, which were described as pit bulls.

A witness told police that they saw the dogs on top of the woman and were able to intervene in the attack and get the dogs away from her.

Police said that the victim sustained multiple dog bite injuries, including injuries to the back of her head, neck, right arm and right ankle.

Investigators said the woman was alert and speaking with first responders at the scene, but it appeared as though she was in shock.

Because of the injuries she sustained, police said she was rushed as a trauma alert to Jackson South Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The two dogs involved in the incident were secured, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other details were released.