South Florida parents on edge after deadly Minneapolis school shooting

In response to the deadly school shooting in Minneapolis, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deployed extra patrols at places of worship on Thursday.

Deputies were also seen outside religious schools across South Florida, adding a visible layer of security amid growing concerns.

Parents react to national tragedy

"I'm not surprised about it and I think it's going to happen again. We need to get the government to do something," said John Salinetro.

Some parents in South Florida said they were on edge after yet another school shooting in the country.

"This never happened when I was younger, never happened," Salinetro said.

Threat reported at Catholic school

Stefanie Larios, whose daughter attends St. Agatha Catholic School in Westchester, said the school had a scare last Friday. A threat was found written in a boy's bathroom, reading: "I am going to shoot up the school October 3rd."

"One of my daughter's classmates came in and said, 'Oh, you know what was written on there,' and that's how we found out—not through the school, through our kids," Larios said.

School responds with email to parents

An email sent to parents on Monday, shared with CBS Miami, stated:

"On Friday, August 22, we became aware of a concerning comment written on a bathroom stall by an anonymous person. Please be informed that necessary measures have been taken by the school and authorities, and the police is investigating the matter. Please be aware that there was no immediate or direct danger to any student or employee. Safety is always the top priority at St. Agatha School."

Archdiocese reaffirms safety protocols

On Thursday, the Archdiocese of Miami released a statement:

"In light of the recent events at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, the Archdiocese of Miami reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff in our schools.

"All archdiocesan schools operate under a comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan, which is updated annually and reviewed in collaboration with multiple local law enforcement agencies. This plan outlines detailed protocols for responding to a variety of safety situations, including safety procedures during school masses.

"In addition, all students, faculty, and staff receive regular training to ensure preparedness in the event of an emergency. All parents have been made aware of these procedures.

"While there is no known or imminent threat to any of our schools, the Archdiocese of Miami remains vigilant and committed to having the safety of our school communities our top priority.

"We continue to pray for those impacted by the shooting in Minneapolis and for all victims of violence."

Parents call for stronger action

Larios said more should be done, especially in light of the tragedy in Minneapolis.

"There's some student who just don't want to go to school until it gets resolved, and that's what we want is for the student to be expelled, obviously, and hopefully get professional help so we can just move on," she said.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese told CBS Miami that the threat was written by an anonymous person, and it's unclear if the individual is a student. Police determined the threat was not credible, but are continuing to investigate.