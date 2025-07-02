South Florida parents of teen killed in 2022 boating accident push for safer waters

Parents of teen killed in 2022 boating accident push for safer waters ahead of busy weekend

As Floridians head into one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, the parents of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, who was killed in a tragic boating accident in 2022, are using their loss to push for safer waters.

"She was light, she was joy," said Melissa Fernandez, remembering her daughter. Lucy died on Labor Day weekend near Boca Chita Key when the boat she was riding in crashed. Ten others were injured, including Katy Puig, who was left permanently disabled.

"Lucy's Law" increases boating penalties

Luciana Cristina Fernandez -- Lucy or Lu to her friends and family-- is eternally 17 CBS News Miami

In the wake of the accident, the Fernandez family, along with other families affected by boating tragedies, gathered to mark the signing of Lucy's Law. The legislation increases penalties for boaters involved in serious crashes.

"It was relief, it was joy, it was sadness because it reminded us as to why we are here," said Andy Fernandez.

Under Lucy's Law, boaters who leave the scene of an accident where someone is seriously injured now face a second-degree felony. If a death occurs, the charge becomes a first-degree felony. The law also brings boating-under-the-influence penalties in line with those for driving under the influence. Boat operators who knowingly provide false information about a crash can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, boating fatalities in the state rose 37% in 2024, with 81 deaths reported.

Family pushes for greater boater awareness

Lucy's parents say the law is just the beginning and continue to urge boaters to take safety seriously.

"Appreciate not only the beauty but the responsibility that boating carries," Andy Fernandez said. "They need to be prepared, they need to be educated and they need to understand the dangers that exist."

The man who was operating the boat at the time of the crash, George Pino, faces a vessel homicide charge. He pleaded not guilty in November, and the case is ongoing.

Miami-Dade and City of Miami mayors have pledged to increase boater safety measures, and the City of Miami has declared July 2 as Lucy Fernandez Day.

For the Fernandez family, keeping Lucy's memory alive through action is a source of strength.

"Being able to continue to make the pastime that she enjoyed so much a safer place for all, knowing that this is how she passed, that is a full-circle moment for us," Melissa Fernandez said. "It's what gives us meaning and purpose and what keeps us going."

The family says their fight isn't over. They plan to keep working for improved boating safety laws at both the state and local levels.