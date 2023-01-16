South Florida parades, unity marches, festivals mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIAMI - On Monday, January 16th, South Florida honored the memory of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

In Miami, a parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on NW 54th Street featuring high school marching bands, dance teams, and floats. Following the parade, hundreds went to the family-friendly festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Those in attendance said they love the community feel of these events where everyone can come together.

Renaldo Carter, the supervisor of the Miami PAL cheerleading squad, said they love being a part of the parade and what it means.

"It's all for Dr. Martin Luther King today. We have great cheerleaders, in the back were football players, all here to represent, to walk. We really do appreciate everything he did. So this is why we're here. We are here for him," he said.

In Fort Lauderdale, local leaders honored Dr. King with a parade and celebration.

The parade began on the corner of NW 5th Avenue and Historic Sistrunk Boulevard. This year's Grand Marshals were Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman. The parade headed west on Sistrunk to NW 15th Avenue and then north to Joseph C. Carter Park where there was a multicultural festival.

Some of those at the parade said it was important to them that younger generations understood the work that was done before them to make our country a better place. Especially by icons like Dr. King.

"The people before us, our ancestors before us made it possible for us to have the privileges we have, to have unity. to have free speech. Just be able to be together as one," said "Jessica" who went to the parade and celebration with her godchildren and friends.

Charina, 10, said she knows the importance of remembering.

"He helped to make the segregation laws completely gone, he made fair rule for all of us so America could be together and united as one," she said.

Miramar, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach also held parades in King's honor. In Tamarac, residents held a Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity march.

It's been more than 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated but his dream lives on.