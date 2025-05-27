South Florida officials renew warnings about leaving children in hot cars

With temperatures rising and three child deaths already reported this year from being left in hot cars, Florida Highway Patrol and local fire departments are urging parents to stay alert and never leave children alone in vehicles, even for a moment.

According to the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety, three children have died so far in 2025 after being left in hot cars.

"It's always much hotter inside"

Florida Highway Patrol officials warn that while the temperature outside may feel extreme, it can become even more dangerous inside a closed vehicle in minutes.

"I think most parents sometimes find themselves in the situation where they need to run somewhere really quick and leave the child in the car. So I think it's always it's really important always to be vigilant and know that's not the right thing to do," said Michelle McKoy, a parent.

As a mother of a toddler, McKoy said she understands how parents can get caught up in everything happening around them, but stressed the risks are too high.

"If you have to do it make sure there's someone in the car. The child is not by themselves. This is South Florida, it's hot," said McKoy.

Miami mother arrested after leaving children in car

On May 13, a Miami mother was arrested after police said she left her 2-and-a-half-year-old son and 22-month-old daughter inside a car while she ran into an Ulta Beauty store.

According to police, the engine was off and the windows were rolled down approximately four inches. Officers noticed both children sweating in the back seat. The children were taken to the police station, and the mother was charged with child negligence.

"Look before you lock"

Florida Highway Patrol says one of the most important habits parents can develop is checking the back seat before exiting the vehicle.

"Putting your purse, your phone, your tablet, your lunch in the backseat to make sure that you look in the backseat before you lock the door," said Alex Camacho, a Florida Highway Patrol public affairs spokesperson.

Florida's Good Samaritan Law also provides legal protection for anyone who breaks into a vehicle to save a child's life, shielding them from liability for damages caused.