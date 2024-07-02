Boating this Fourth of July? Here's how Operation Dry Water could affect your plans

MIAMI - Thousands of people will be hitting the water this holiday and officials want to make sure that everyone is following the rules.

George Reynard with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has a message for all boaters who will be out on the water this Fourth of July.

"Stay safe, stay sober, and enjoy your time out in the water responsibly," said Reynard.

Officials from several agencies including FWC, the Coast Guard and the City of Miami Fire Rescue say all hands will be on deck to make sure that everyone is following the rules and is safe.

"We remind all boaters that boating, while impaired is not only dangerous, but also illegal," said Reynard.

Authorities walked us through Operation Dry Water aiming to bring attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.

"According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boating accident statistics of 2023, 23 percent of boating fatalities are related to alcohol or drug use," said Reynard.

They also went over safety tips reminding boaters what to do before heading out.

Check the marine, forecast and weather as the weather does change rather quickly in South Florida.

File a boat plan with a friend or family member and have two means of communication in case you have an emergency.

Check all emergency equipment.

Make sure there are enough life vests for each person onboard.

Confirm that flares, fire extinguishers, and boat, whistles, or horns are working and make sure the boat has a life preserver ring.

"We ask that if you're going out, please remain hydrated, drink plenty of water do not leave your children unattended if you're in the water at the sand bars, and very importantly, you do not use fireworks on your vessel," said Lt. Pete Sanchez City of Miami Fire.

If you are chartering a boat, make sure you check their credentials, and inspection documentation. And again, officials will be out there will be out looking for impaired operators and if you are found under the influence you will be arrested.