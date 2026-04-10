South Florida martial arts academy teaching next generation more than just how to fight

It's UFC Fight Week in Miami, and we're counting down to UFC 327 on Saturday night, and CBS News Miami's Samantha Rivera is profiling the next generation of fighters and fights.

She's showing us how kids are finding focus and discipline by learning the sport here in South Florida.

From the basics to the more elaborate takedowns, John Wai Martial Arts Academy is teaching people more than just how to fight.

"I learned how to defend myself and how to discipline myself," Emily Moreno told CBS News Miami.

Rivera asked her if she went outside and something were to happen, could she defend herself?

"Yes," she replied. "But first, I would try to talk my way out of it because I wouldn't want to start first with violence."

John Wai Martial Arts Academy is a location where children as young as 3-years-old can get hands-on training to prepare them for pretty much anything in life, like bullying.

"Their confidence kind of builds up and builds up," Wai said. "And then on the opposite side, sometimes a kid is a little aggressive and he's a bully at school. Well, kids like that kind of get humbled on the mat."

Rivera then got the chance to learn some moves from the pros and asked if you need to move fast in some instances.

"It feels that way," Mo Morrison said. "What happens, especially, and that's why we teach kids martial arts, if feels like it's a rush. You don't have to rush. That's the whole thing. Once you get there, you can take your time. Because as long as you control someone, there's not much they can do there."

With UFC 327 coming to Miami this weekend, Moreno, who has won her fair share of medals in the sport, will be watching and cheering the fighters on.

"Most people, all they see is the hands raising at the end," Mai said. "They don't see the grind that the professional fighters have to go through. They put in hours and hours of training. Not just martial arts, but weight training, cardio. I mean, they don't see that in the background."