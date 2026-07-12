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Sunday still hot and humid for South Florida, with triple-digit feels-like temps

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida.  High humidity levels combined with the real temperatures are pushing the feels-like temperatures into the triple digits from Pompano Beach to Key West. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has triggered another Heat Index Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. The heat index will feel like up to 108 for at least two hours today. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

In addition to the heat and humidity, Saharan Dust has saturated the air across most of Florida. The dust has dried out the air and is blocking the formation of most rainstorms. 

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CBS News Miami

We're going to experience the same conditions all week through at least Thursday before the rain chances return. 

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CBS News Miami

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