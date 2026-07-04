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Mind the heat, later rain chances for July 4th plans across South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and stormy Fourth of July across South Florida

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CBS News Miami

Feels-like temperatures will hit 112 degrees in parts of Miami-Dade County. All across the region, we will be dealing with triple-digit heat indexes due to high real temperatures and tropical moisture in the air. This is creating a moderate to major heat-related health risk all weekend. 

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CBS News Miami

It's important to stay hydrated, retreat inside to air conditioning throughout the day, and check on your elderly relatives and neighbors. 

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CBS News Miami

Rain and pop-up thunderstorms are expected across southeastern Florida in the early afternoon hours. It will not be a wash-out, but storms will be moving across the region. 

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CBS News Miami

The good news is the storms and rain are expected to clear out before fireworks and drone displays later tonight. 

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CBS News Miami

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