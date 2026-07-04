Mind the heat, later rain chances for July 4th plans across South Florida
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and stormy Fourth of July across South Florida.
Feels-like temperatures will hit 112 degrees in parts of Miami-Dade County. All across the region, we will be dealing with triple-digit heat indexes due to high real temperatures and tropical moisture in the air. This is creating a moderate to major heat-related health risk all weekend.
It's important to stay hydrated, retreat inside to air conditioning throughout the day, and check on your elderly relatives and neighbors.
Rain and pop-up thunderstorms are expected across southeastern Florida in the early afternoon hours. It will not be a wash-out, but storms will be moving across the region.
The good news is the storms and rain are expected to clear out before fireworks and drone displays later tonight.