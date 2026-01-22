Watch CBS News
After soggy start to the day, more rounds of rain possible in South Florida on Thursday afternoon

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez
Grab the umbrella! It's been a soggy start to the day across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning.

The chance of rain is higher on Thursday due to more moisture around.

auto-pops-next-7-days.png
The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It was also a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s.  High temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon with scattered showers around.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.  There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys.

On Friday, spotty showers will be possible and high temperatures will climb to the low 80s.

auto-highs-next-7-days.png
The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

And get ready for a warmer weekend ahead.

High temperatures will rise into the low 80s on Saturday with the potential for a few showers.

And near-record heat will be possible on Sunday.

auto-lows-next-7-days.png
The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It's expected to stay warm through Monday, with high temperatures in the low 80s ahead of our next cold front.

By Tuesday morning, low temperatures will fall into the low 60s, and high temperatures will be pleasant in the low 70s.

next-wx-7-day.png
The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

